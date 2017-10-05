SCSO investigating homicide near Stateline Rd - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCSO investigating homicide near Stateline Rd

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.

The homicide happened at an apartment complex near Stateline Road.

The victim is a man in his 20s, but it's unclear how he was killed.

We're waiting for more details from SCSO and will have them when available.

