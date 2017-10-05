Another fake officer pulls woman over in Arkansas

Another woman was pulled over by a fake police officer in Arkansas.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Hwy 1 near Forrest City.

The woman said the man impersonating an officer told her he pulled her over for running a stop sign--which was not true.

The fake cop then took the woman's information, told her she had a warrant for her arrest, and then said he got the warrant "taken care of."

The woman told police of her exchange.

The suspect is described as an older white man in a 2006-10 Dodge Charger with blue lights in the grill and no markings. He has grey hair and was wearing blue uniform pants and a grey t-shirt with "St. Francis County Officer" on the chest.

This is the second instance of a fake officer pulling a woman over this week. Days ago, a woman said a Hispanic man in a Dodge Charger pulled her over at an Exxon station. He was wearing a green shirt with "St. Francis County undercover officer" written on it.

If you know anything about these incidents, call St. Francis County Sheriff's Department at 870-633-2611.

