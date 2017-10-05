Man arrested for murder 2 years after death of woman, unborn child

Memphis Police Department arrested a second man more than two years after he and another man were accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

In July 2015, police found a woman lying in the front yard of a house on Kirkland Street. She had been shot several times.

The woman told officers that Gianni Booker and Lazerrick Pruitt, the father of the unborn child, shot her while sitting in his car. She was nine months pregnant at the time.

The child was shot and died from its injuries

Pruitt was arrested in August 2016, shortly after an arrest warrant was issued for the two men.

Booker was finally arrested on October 4, 2017.

Booker is charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and domestic assault. His bond is set at $20,000.

