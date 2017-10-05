Student in custody after threatening Vegas-like shooting at Pontotoc High

A student was taken into police custody after making a threat toward Pontotoc High School.

The threat appeared on social media, reading "Las Vegas ain't the biggest shooting. Just wait. Everybody watch out at Pontotoc."

According to WTVA, that threat was brought to Pontotoc Police Department's attention Monday night.

The school increased police presence to assure students' safety. Pontotoc School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said attendance was lower than normal at the high school Tuesday morning.

"We knew that was a possibility," Bivens said. "We've taken steps to make sure our students and our staff are safe. That is always our primary concern."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5/WTVA. All rights reserved.