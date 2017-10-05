Blackburn announces bid for Senate; Haslam plans to leave public office

Governor Bill Haslam will not run for Tennessee's open Senate seat in 2018, but Congressman Marsha Blackburn will.

Haslam said Thursday morning that he wants to remain "completely focused" on his job as governor until the end of his term. He will then leave public office and become a private citizen.

Haslam issued this statement Thursday morning:

My statement on the 2018 U.S. Senate race. pic.twitter.com/1pLR0MhSEd — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) October 5, 2017

Shortly after Haslam's announcement, Blackburn released an online video touting her credentials and stating that she would be running for the open Senate seat.

Blackburn currently serves as representative for Tennessee's 7th district, which extends from the Memphis suburbs to Nashville.

The current occupant of the Senate seat in question is Sen. Bob Corker. He announced in Sept. that he would not seek re-election.

