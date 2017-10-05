Red Cross helps families prevent fires from destroying homes

American Red Cross of the Mid-South is kicking off Fire Prevention Month by spreading awareness and education to help save lives.

They're urging residents to make sure they have functioning smoke alarms in their homes, and they have a plan already set up before an emergency.

Executive Director Laura Vaughn said they have an average of three calls every day from families who have lost their homes to fire. For many, she said they only have a couple of minutes to escape their home. Now they're getting the word out on all the safety measures families can take before an emergency.

"We also have several events going on where we will be installing free smoke alarms in neighborhoods around our community as well," Vaughn said.

When disaster does strike, they have resources available to help families. This month the organization is doing an extra push so other's can find out preventative measures.

"Sitting down with a family and making sure they know the hazards that cause fires, and what to do if a fire occurs in their home," said Vaughn

To volunteer to help with their events or to find more information on fire prevention, click here.

