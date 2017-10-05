What we're working on for Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Weather

Temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s under a sunny sky. It will also be mild tonight with lows in the mid-60s, which is several degrees above average for early October. It will remain unseasonably warm this weekend, but temperatures will drop back into the 70s at the beginning of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66

FRIDAY: We are expecting Friday to be the hottest day of the week with a high around 87 degrees.

WEEKEND: Clouds will increase from the south thanks to Nate, which will be making landfall between New Orleans and Mobile by Sunday morning. A few showers will be possible on both Saturday but more possible Sunday, especially in northeast Mississippi. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s both days.

4 p.m. headline

Tragedy in Las Vegas...the newest details about the suspected gunman in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

5 p.m. headline

A WARNING for drivers in Arkansas...what authorities are saying about multiple reports of fake police officers on the road and the message from the latest person to be pulled over by one.

6 p.m. headline

Security the top priority for the Mempho music fest at Shelby Farms...the way organizers are ensuring safety and security after the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Trending stories

1. 2 septuagenarians killed in Collierville crash

2. Student in custody after threatening Vegas-like shooting at Pontotoc High

3. Family of woman gunned down in McDonald’s drive-thru thinks she was shot by mistake

4. Mother, son charged after chasing teen into pool, watching him drown

5. Police: Disabled woman kept in shed, sold for sex

