What we're working on for Thursday afternoon

Weather
Temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s under a sunny sky. It will also be mild tonight with lows in the mid-60s, which is several degrees above average for early October. It will remain unseasonably warm this weekend, but temperatures will drop back into the 70s at the beginning of next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66
FRIDAY: We are expecting Friday to be the hottest day of the week with a high around 87 degrees.
WEEKEND: Clouds will increase from the south thanks to Nate, which will be making landfall between New Orleans and Mobile by Sunday morning. A few showers will be possible on both Saturday but more possible Sunday, especially in northeast Mississippi. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s both days.
4 p.m. headline
Tragedy in Las Vegas...the newest details about the suspected gunman in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
5 p.m. headline
A WARNING for drivers in Arkansas...what authorities are saying about multiple reports of fake police officers on the road and the message from the latest person to be pulled over by one.
6 p.m. headline
Security the top priority for the Mempho music fest at Shelby Farms...the way organizers are ensuring safety and security after the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.
Trending stories
1. 2 septuagenarians killed in Collierville crash
2. Student in custody after threatening Vegas-like shooting at Pontotoc High
3. Family of woman gunned down in McDonald’s drive-thru thinks she was shot by mistake
4. Mother, son charged after chasing teen into pool, watching him drown
5. Police: Disabled woman kept in shed, sold for sex
One Shelby County School separates classrooms by boys and girls.More >>
Don't steal from Jesus.More >>
A former Boy Scouts treasurer agreed to pay back the more than $95,000 he stole from the organization.More >>
A MATA trolley bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a second man more than two years after he and another man were accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
