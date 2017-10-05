UofM to offer 6 weeks of paid parental leave

The University of Memphis will soon implement a paid parental leave policy for employees.

UofM will be the first public higher education institution in Tennessee to offer paid leave for new parents, according to UofM President David Rudd.

The Board of Trustees decided Wednesday to move forward with the policy for employees.

The administration will now work with faculty and staff to write the policy, which will allow six weeks of paid parental leave for both adopted and biological children.

Rudd also said the policy will be extended to same-sex couples.

