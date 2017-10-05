Trolley bus catches fire

A MATA trolley bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

MATA said a mechanical issue caused the bus to catch fire near GE Patterson and Main Street. No passengers were on board when it happened.

However, a WMC5 viewer was walking by and took a picture of the scene.

The trolley buses were put into action after multiple Downtown Memphis trolleys caught fire. The trolleys have not been running for years, but MATA is in the process of bringing them back. The trolleys are expected to return by the beginning of 2018.

