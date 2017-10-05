Boy Scouts thief agrees to pay back $95K

A former Boy Scouts treasurer agreed to pay back the more than $95,000 he stole from the organization.

David Cline, 63, admitted to stealing money from a Germantown Boy Scouts troop over a five-year period between July 2011 and Jan. 2016. He said he needed the money for personal reasons, including paying bankruptcy fees and buying personal items like food, gas, utilities.

Cline told a judge Thursday that he would pay the money back immediately. He said a family member loaned him enough money to pay back the Boy Scouts troop.

Cline faces three to six years in prison. The judge delayed Cline's sentencing until Oct. 20, to give him time to prove that the money has been returned to the Boy Scouts troop.

