Jewelry store has buy one, gift one special for breast cancer patients

You now have the chance to help brighten a breast cancer patient’s day when you shop for jewelry.

Popular jewelry designer Kendra Scott is offering to donate a free piece of jewelry for every piece bought at one of her stores.

Customers can even include a note to the patient with the piece.

The special runs through the month of October.

Click here to shop the collection on her website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.