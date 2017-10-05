Jewelry store has buy one, gift one special for breast cancer patients

Don't steal from Jesus.More >>
At least two women have been pulled over by a fake police officer in Arkansas in the last couple of days.More >>
Students who took classes from the Shelby County teacher now indicted for sexual battery said they were shocked to learn the news.More >>
Parents are upset over a lesson plan that teaches middle school students about the N-word.More >>
A MATA trolley bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.More >>
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
