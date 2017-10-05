Pumpkin display prompts 'do not steal from the church' request - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pumpkin display prompts 'do not steal from the church' request

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Don't steal from Jesus.

That's the message coming from Oxford Police Department.

The department posted a message on Facebook reminding people that the pumpkins in front of St. Peter's Episcopal Church are not free.

