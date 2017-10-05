'N-word' used in Horn Lake Middle School lesson

Parents are upset over a lesson plan that teaches middle school students about the N-word.

DeSoto County Schools officials said the lesson was to promote social justice and diversity. The assignment was to read an article that included the N-word.

However, the use of that word is only part of the reason a parent is upset.

Shawn Grayson’s son goes to Horn Lake Middle School.

She said when she found out about the assignment she was concerned, but she was even more concerned to find out the teacher used the N-word in class several times.

Grayson said she took this matter up with the administration at Horn Lake Middle and even the school district.

She also believes the assignment could have been handled differently.

"Just like you guys send papers home [with] the students if they need to watch this video and all that, you guys should have sent this home,” Grayson said. “Then they told me this has been in the school for four or five years. I was shocked, I said ‘I bet a parent never seen this.’"

Teachers at Horn Lake Middle School developed the lesson plan, but it will no longer be taught, according to DeSoto County Schools.

“The lesson in question was developed by Horn Lake Middle School teachers using supplemental material from The New York Times educational resources. The intention of the lesson was to promote social justice and diversity. However, the delivery did not lead to their desired outcomes. District officials reviewed the lesson and resources, and the school will no longer teach it.”

Black Lives Matter Mississippi held a press conference about the controversy.

A school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday night. We have a crew at that meeting to find out if this incident will be discussed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.