Security heightened for Mempho Music Fest

In less than 24 hours crews will transform Shelby Farms Park into the vision Diego Winegardner saw about a year ago as he rode his bike through the park.

"Taking the energy that I was feeling and also looking back at this history of Memphis music. You can see the rich history. It just seemed like if you combined those two elements and also this incredible setting, Shelby Farms Park, it was just the perfect formula to put on a music festival," Winegardner said.

Less than a week after the Las Vegas massacre at a country music festival, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security beefed up the safety and security plans for Mempho Music Fest, a two-day music festival at Shelby Farms.

Those specific changes are being kept secret.

"We are doing everything possible to make it safe and secure for everyone," Winegardner said.

The music festival is expected to draw thousands to the park as local performers and even Grammy winners take the stage this weekend. But unlike Vegas, no hotels surround the festival.

Winegardner hopes the music fest provides an outlet and even a sense of healing as the country mourns this tragedy.

"What happened in Vegas is certainly an isolated incident. We have to show some courage. We can't let things like that disrupt our lives," Winegardner said.

Also this weekend, Pit Hyde, the founder of AutoZone is having his 75th birthday party at Mempho Music Fest. It's said at least 450 people are expected to attend and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is on the guest list.

