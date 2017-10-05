Students shocked to learn teacher indicted for sexual battery

A Memphis police officer and former school employee was indicted on sexual battery charges against a student, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Students who took classes from the Shelby County teacher now indicted for sexual battery said they were shocked to learn the news.

Reginald Huley used to teach at Booker T. Washington High School. But he resigned his job amid allegations he inappropriately touched and sent explicit text messages to students.

Huley's former students said they were surprised at the allegations, but if true, they hope he is held responsible for his actions.

"Something needs to be done about it if he is touching on these children," Quincy Garner said.

Garner is a former student and his child will soon attend Booker T. Washington. He said he still feels comfortable sending his child to the school.

Huley is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. He's also employed by Memphis Police Department, but he has been relieved of duty with pay as the investigation continues.

