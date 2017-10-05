Student arrested with loaded handgun at school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Student arrested with loaded handgun at school

A Booker T. Washington student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.

The incident happened Monday, October 2. 

Investigators were called to the school after a student reported DeCorrio Driver, 19, had a gun at school.

Deputies searched Driver and found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. 

Driver was arrested and charged with felony weapons violations.

