B-17 bomber comes to Mid-South as living museum

The Madras Maiden, a restored WWII B-17 flying fortress bomber, will be flying high over the Mid-South on Monday, October 9th and call Olive Branch Airport home for the next week.

Madras Maiden is a living museum that the public is invited to come see and touch a piece of the past as well as take a ride in the sky.

Seventy-two years ago, these aircraft flew from bases far from home in an attempt to bring freedom to oppressed people.

The B-17's mission these days is to educate people about the courageous WWII veterans and remember the brave aircrew who never made it home. The Liberty Foundations 2017 Salute to Veterans tour will be arriving in the Mid-South at the Olive Branch Airport (Metro Aviation Services FBO, 8000 Terminal Drive) on Monday, October 9th 2017.

The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flights and Ground tours on Sunday October 15th.

Be sure to listen for the B-17 as it flies around town this weekend. Its famous silhouette and unique sound will likely draw a great deal of attention.

