St. Jude creates 'Scholars of Tomorrow' program

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is working to create scientists of the future.

The hospital spoke Thursday about its upcoming St. Jude Science Scholars of Tomorrow program. The program, which will offer scholarship money, will be available to high school students.

The program is designed to expose teens to different career paths using science and math.

"So they're learning about science at school. Maybe they love science, they like math, and they have no idea what they might be able to do with that in terms of a career path," Suzanne Baker said.

The program is designed to help those students figure out how to follow the subjects they love and turn that love into a career.

Students will receive presentations and tours of different areas of the hospital, a lunch with staff members, and even a panel to ask career questions.

If you think your student might be interested, you can click here to find information about the program.

