Man critical after robbery, shooting at motel

Gunfire rang out at the Budget Host Inn and Suites on Thursday night.

Police say a man was hospitalized after he was robbed and shot at the motel.

At last check, the man was listed in critical condition at Regional Medical Center.

The motel, located at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Democrat Road, has seen crime before, including last month.

Residents at the Budget Host Inn and Suites came out their hotel rooms Thursday evening to chaos and gunfire.

“Two ambulances, 12 cop cars,” said resident Brandon Russell.

According to police, a man was shot on the first floor inside a room, after he was robbed.

Police do not have any details about the shooter’s identify at this time.

Hotel staff said the victim checked in earlier in the day.

“Maybe they need to screen people before they get a room here,” said resident Tasha Jones.

Jones said she was in bed sleeping when the shooting happened but said her daughter heard the whole thing.

“She just got up and said somebody got shot so I got up to see what's going on,” Jones said.

Jones said the victim even ran to her room, trying to force his way inside, perhaps to escape the gunfire.

“I just got to find somewhere else for me and my kids to go,” Jones said.

Last month, police say a clerk was hit in the head with a gun.

In June 2016, a man and woman were also shot at the hotel.

“This is ridiculous,” Jones said.

The gunman is still running from police.

If you can help police make an arrest, you're asked to call Memphis Police, 901-528-CASH

