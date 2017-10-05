Man critical after robbery, shooting at motel

We all know that radar can detect rain, hail, snow, sleet, and even tornadoes. But did you know that it can detect butterflies as well?More >>
Parents are upset over a lesson plan that teaches middle school students about the N-word.More >>
If you aren't on Gabapentin, a treatment for everything from pain to mood disorders, chances are you know someone who is.More >>
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a fight Thursday afternoon in the Binghampton area.More >>
Gunfire rang out at the Budget Host Inn and Suites on Thursday night.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
An active scene of law enforcement has shut down both lanes of Frontage Road in Edwards.More >>
