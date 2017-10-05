Teen critical after fight on Tillman Street

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a fight Thursday afternoon in the Binghampton area.

Police say they were called to Tillman Street at McAdoo Avenue around 4 p.m.

People nearby say a 15-year-old was beaten across the street from the Lester Community Center.

The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.