Mempho Fest kicks off today, rain and cooler temps in forecast, cooking nutritious dinners for the family on a budget, dinners Amazon facility coming to Memphis?

The first ever Mempho music festival is set to kick off today at Shelby Farms. It's going to be great weather for it. This comes just days after the shooting in Las Vegas. We will discuss some of the security and concerns and tell you about some of the bands performing on #WMC5.

Collierville families got an up-close look at plans to rezone the town's schools. Last night was the second in a series of meetings. We'll tell you when the school board is expected to vote on the redistricting map this morning.

We are working to find out if Memphis could soon get an Amazon distribution facility. The Memphis Daily News is reporting the distribution center would be about two miles from Memphis International Airport. This announcement is separate from Amazon’s search for a second headquarters that would create tens of thousands of jobs. We will update you when we hear back from Memphis City Leaders.

What are some easy ways to make dinner prep for the family...easy, affordable and nutritious? We talk with a mom of four kids on a budget for some tips.

Tennessee Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn is running for Tennessee's open Senate seat left open by retiring senator Bob Corker. She currently represents much of middle Tennessee in Congress.

Warm and dry today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Great weather for Memphofest tonight! Rain is in the forecast and so are cooler temps. We are also keeping an eye on tropical storm Nate that may be hitting the Gulf states over the weekend. Details with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

