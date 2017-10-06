Widow of slain NOLA firefighter to announce reward for finding killer

The widow of a New Orleans firefighter killed outside a Memphis club will speak Friday morning.

Gregory Howard, 37, was in town for a first responder basketball tournament when he was killed in August.

Deputies said Howard was an innocent bystander when shots were fired outside Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road.

Howard's widow, Dominique Howard, will reveal details on a reward for details on her husband's death and the person responsible for killing him.

She hopes clues from surveillance cameras can lead law enforcement to the shooter.

Howard will speak at 10 a.m. Friday, Stay with WMCActionNews5.com for details on the press conference.

