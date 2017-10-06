West Memphis police offer $50 for unwanted guns

West Memphis Police Department will hold its first gun buy back program this weekend.

The event is designed to take unwanted guns from the community and get them safely out of homes.

The event will take place at Second Saint John's Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If the gun is verified to be functioning, the person who brought in the gun will be given $50. However, WMPD will take any and all guns, functional or not.

The department will also provide free gun locks.

