Classes canceled at UofM for power outage

Classes are canceled for University of Memphis all day Friday due to a power outage.

A substation outage initially knocked out power to nearly 11,000 customers, including the University of Memphis campus. Power was quickly restored to campus and surrounding areas, but classes remain canceled.

Power has since been restored, but UofM president David Rudd said there is still unstable power on campus.

