Classes canceled at UofM for power outage

Classes are canceled for University of Memphis all day Friday due to a power outage.

A substation outage initially knocked out power to nearly 11,000 customers, including the University of Memphis campus. Power was quickly restored to campus and surrounding areas, but classes remain canceled.

MLGW Power outage in large portion of east Memphis. 11,000 affected including U of M. Given no power on campus all classes are cancelled. — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) October 6, 2017

Power has since been restored, but UofM president David Rudd said there is still unstable power on campus.

