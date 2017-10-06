Fans will take Liberty Bowl field for watch party

The University of Memphis is giving its students, alumni, and special members a choice to opt out of an 18-hour drive to watch the headlining game against UConn.

The Liberty Bowl will be the place to be Friday, October 6, as UofM fans will “take the field like the Tigers” during a watch party on the actual field.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the official kick-off will happen at 6 p.m. Spectators will be able to watch the game, enjoy food trucks, and there will even be a children’s play area.

