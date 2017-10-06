Fans will take Liberty Bowl field for watch party

A man is in jail, accused of kidnapping a child and hiding her in his bedroom.More >>
A man is in jail, accused of kidnapping a child and hiding her in his bedroom.More >>
The family of a New Orleans firefighter killed outside a Memphis club is offering an $11,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer of their loved one.More >>
The family of a New Orleans firefighter killed outside a Memphis club is offering an $11,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer of their loved one.More >>
Two people are in jail after a man was shot and killed at Ashland Lakes Apartments on Thursday morning.More >>
Two people are in jail after a man was shot and killed at Ashland Lakes Apartments on Thursday morning.More >>
Classes are canceled for University of Memphis all day Friday due to a power outage.More >>
Classes are canceled for University of Memphis all day Friday due to a power outage.More >>
The University of Memphis is giving its students, alumni, and special members a choice to opt out of an 18-hour drive to watch the headlining game against UConn.More >>
The University of Memphis is giving its students, alumni, and special members a choice to opt out of an 18-hour drive to watch the headlining game against UConn.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>