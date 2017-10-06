Sex offender arrested for taking young girl into home, hiding her from police

A man is in jail, accused of kidnapping a child and hiding her in his bedroom.

Police were called to Jerome Sawyer's home Wednesday after someone saw the young girl being pulled into the home.

Police said Sawyer answered the door and said no one was inside.

Police checked Sawyer's background and saw he is a convicted sex offender from incidents in 1987 and 1989.

Officers checked the home and found and found the girl hiding behind the bed.

Sawyer was taken into custody and charged with violating the sex offender registry.

