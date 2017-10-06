Cordova man sentenced to 90 months in prison for child pornography

A Memphis resident was sentenced to 90 months in prison and $13,000 in restitution after law enforcement found around 250 images and 16 videos containing child pornography.

During a 2014 cyber investigation, the Department of Homeland Security discovered Jeffrey William Massey’s email was associated with a website known for the exchange of child pornography.

Massey, 27, allowed agents into his Cordova home where he admitted to having child pornography and posting albums of minors online. He also spoke with other users on a photo-sharing website about sharing photos.

Massey will be put on five years’ supervised release after his release from prison.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.