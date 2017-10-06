Southern Momma to perform at Orpheum Theatre

Southern Momma is a social media start and Friday he's performing in Memphis.

Southern Momma, whose real name is Darren Knight, will perform for a sold out house at Orpheum Theatre.

Knight sold has sold out more than 110 straight comedy shows. That record spans more than a year.

His Southern Momma videos have gotten more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel to watch his Southern Momma videos.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.