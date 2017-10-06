Ole Miss introduces Landshark as new mascot

Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter formally announced the Landshark as the school's new official mascot.

The Landshark was voted on by students to replace Rebel Black Bear, which was voted into mascotdom in 2010, beating out the Landshark--much to the chagrin of many Rebels.

Now, the Rebs will put their fins up at all sporting events, a gesture that Vitter said represents their positive spirit and "never quit" attitude.

The Landshark will be unveiled in 2018.

