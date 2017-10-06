Memphis woman indicted for medicaid fraud

A Memphis woman is behind bars accused of medicaid fraud.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrested Tara Brown for defrauding TennCare. TBI investigated the 29 year old woman and uncovered enough evidence to get a grand jury indictment.

TennCare is the state medicaid program for Tennessee.

Brown was book on a $10,000 bond.

