600 students get day of hands-on manufacturing experience

Students from across the Mid-South spend Friday touring local manufacturing companies.

The event was part of National Manufacturing Day. It gave more than 600 students some real world experience in what it takes to work a manufacturing job.

U.S. manufacturing is the 9th largest economy in the world. Plus it has thousands of high-paying positions available in Memphis.

However, millions of those American manufacturing jobs are expected to go unfilled, because many employers can't find people with the required skills.

That was one of the thoughts behind sending the 600 students to explore the world of manufacturing.

"It's important for us to expose them to what's available so they will see a path towards success," Greater Memphis Chamber VP of Workforce Development Earnst Strickland said.

That path to success is what Sheffield High School teacher Nathaniel Boyd said his students desperately need.

"They like to get out of the classroom and fix stuff and put stuff together," Boyd said. "In this society, somebody has to be able fixing the things that's out here."

