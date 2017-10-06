Shooting victim found at Southaven Burger King - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting victim found at Southaven Burger King

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A person drove to a Southaven fast food restaurant after being shot.

Southaven Police Department said the shooting victim arrived at the Burger King at the intersection of Church Road and Ross Parkway. It's unclear at this time where the person was shot.

First responders arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

Nobody is in custody for this shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:16:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-10-05 13:25:49 GMT
    NCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigationNCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigation

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:21 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:21:11 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-10-06 17:48:40 GMT

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

  • Las Vegas gunman's vast arsenal included tracer bullets

    Las Vegas gunman's vast arsenal included tracer bullets

    Friday, October 6 2017 3:12 AM EDT2017-10-06 07:12:14 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-10-06 19:28:07 GMT

    Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

    More >>

    Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly