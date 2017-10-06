2 children injured in apartment fire

Two children were injured in an apartment fire in South Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. at Longview Gardens, an apartment complex.

Memphis Fire Department is on the scene working to put the fire out. First responders took two children to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital--one is in critical condition; the other is in non critical condition. The ages of the children were not available.

