2 infants injured in South Memphis apartment fire

Two infants were injured in an apartment fire in South Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. at Longview Gardens, an apartment complex near the corner of East Dison Avenue and South Orleans Street.

Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to put the fire out.

First responders took the two children to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital--one is in critical condition; the other is in non-critical condition.

The children are both 3 months old. They were being watched by their grandmother, according to witnesses at the scene.

Family members also say a man ran through the flames to save disabled children in the apartment.

Family says this man ran into the flames to save disabled children in the home #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/6XEnw58ltb — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) October 6, 2017

