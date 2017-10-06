5 Great Things: Pink Tie Campaign, Ride 2 Rosemary, Ripley's Believe It or Not!

October is upon us and it's awash in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Which is how we're starting off the list of 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long, Andrew Douglas is wearing different pink ties sent to him for his my pink tie campaign to raise awareness not only for breast cancer, but breast cancer research that is happening right now in Memphis. Send Andrew a tie and he'll wear it and mention your name and anyone else who is fighting or has fought breast cancer.

Thirty-one people embarked on the Ride 2 Rosemary--a 525-mile bike ride from Memphis to Rosemary Beach, Florida--in an effort to promote cancer awareness and raise money for the West Cancer Center. The team has several sponsors, and they're taking donations along their journey to Florida. Organizers say the ride is also about giving people the will to live and keep fighting.

A Grammy Award-winning rapper teamed up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients to create a powerful music video. Lecrae is known for his uplifting rap lyrics and his latest hit, "I'll Find You," is no different. It's an inspiring song about battling cancer and Lecrae chose to feature St. Jude patients in the music video.

An honorary street sign has been placed to celebrate an activist in the Woodstock neighborhood. The sign honors Mr. Roscoe McVay and is on Hamlet Road. For almost 50 years, McVay worked to improve the life of his neighbors in the area.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! set up shop at Memphis Zoo to celebrate Tanah, the oldest Francois langur to ever give birth. The zoo even named the baby "Ripley" in honor of Ripley's Believe It or Not!. To recognize the birth, Ripley's Believe it or Not! will host nine consecutive Ripley Days of unbelievable exhibits at the zoo.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.