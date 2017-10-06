Friday Football Fever: Week 8 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever: Week 8

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 8! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

TEAM 1  SCORE TEAM 2 SCORE

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly