Corrections officer caught with weed, meth in lunchbox

A correctional officer brought marijuana and spice to work in a food container, according to Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Kassie C. Gentry, 35, of Pascagoula, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Rankin County Detention Center.

MDOC said Gentry had 360 grams of marijuana and 30 grams of methamphetamine. Gentry's coworkers found the drugs during a search.

She's been working for MDOC since 2015, but she will be recommended for termination. She also faces a $25,000 fine and 3-7 years in prison.

