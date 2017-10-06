15th annual Westwood Community Festival celebrates 'A Beautiful Westwood'

The Westwood community of Memphis is planning to celebrate "A Beautiful Westwood."

The community festival is free and includes fun food and entertainment. The event is set for Saturday October 14th from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at the Charles Powell Community Center in Westwood Park--810 Western Park Drive.

This is the Westwood Neighborhood Association, Inc.'s 15th annual community festival and the primary focus this year is for cancer awareness. Methodist University will have a mobile mammography unit there for free mammograms for women over 40 years old.

Westwood High School Alumni classes will also attend with tailgating and all the fun that entails. The Corvette and Camaro Club cars will also be on display. Other featured entertainment includes, DJ Lil' Robert, the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Choir, and Westwood Band. There will also be a student art show, a basketball shootout, video games, bounce houses, face painting free food and refreshments, and of course, lots of community fellowship.

