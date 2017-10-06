Mempho Music Festival in full swing at Shelby Farms

The first ever Mempho Music Festival is underway at Shelby Farms Park.

Festival organizers expect thousands of people to attend the event, which takes place all weekend.

Security has been heightened in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. Organizers also shut down roads in the area.

Organizers have been working for months to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.

"I think the biggest challenge is like anything, you're doing something for the first time here at the park at this scale," one organizer said.

The dancing was in full swing Friday night, and people definitely enjoyed themselves.

"This is the best event, I've been waiting all year for this event," said Tammy and Linda, who live in Memphis.

"It's amazing, man, it reminds me of Bonnaroo in Manchester," said Coletan Matkins from Memphis.

Many of the people we found are local, with Memphians making MemphoFest special.

"I live not far from here and to have this event right close to where I live, I'm so excited," Tammy and Linda said.

"You have Corky's BBQ out here, you have Mempho Pops, and Mempho, Memphis is in the name," said Latty, a DJ for 96.1.

Ten thousand people are expected to attend the music festival over the weekend.

"You know it's a great time of the year, it's a beautiful setting here at Shelby Farms Park, it's incredible," said MemphoFest Diego Whinegardner.

Whinegardner grew up in the Bluff City and said the inspiration for the festival came unexpectedly on a visit home.

"I was on a bike ride last summer,” Whinegardner said. “I hadn't been in Memphis in a while. They put me on the green line, ended up here at Shelby Farms Park and I couldn't leave. I was here all day, I was here for the sunset and just fell in love."

After the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, the focus has been on security, but also on a feeling of healing.

"I think music brings people together like nothing else,” Whinegardner said. “In this world of trouble we've got to love one another and that's what this is about."

