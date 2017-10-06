Mempho Music Festival kicks off at Shelby Farms

The first ever Mempho Music Festival is underway at Shelby Farms Park.

Festival organizers expect thousands of people to attend the event, which takes place all weekend.

Security has been heightened in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. Organizers also shut down roads in the area.

Organizers have been working for months to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.

"I think the biggest challenge is like anything, you're doing something for the first time here at the park at this scale," one organizer said.

