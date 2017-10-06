Man carjacked at gunpoint, car found burned outside store

A Memphis man was carjacked at gunpoint outside of his own home, and his car was later found destroyed.

Now, his family thinks he was targeted because of his race.

Rafael Mata speaks very little English, but he's happy he's safe after being robbed and carjacked outside his home.

His uncle Juan Sandoval helped translate Friday.

It happened around 8:30 Thursday evening. Rafael said he was moving his car at his apartment to a different parking spot when two men drove up in a small black car.

He said the experience was scary.

“They pointed a gun, took the keys and the truck, and they ran away,” translated Juan.

The men drove off in Rafael's car, eventually leading MPD on a brief pursuit after officers tried pulling them over on Macon Road near Waring Road.

Police lost sight, but eventually found Rafael’s 2003 Dodge Ram at a Family Dollar on Summer Avenue, about a mile from his home.

His family said the car was burned.

“Nobody deserves this,” Juan said.

According to his uncle, it's possible he was targeted because he's Hispanic.

What hurts even more, his family said, is he's been here in the United States for about four years and was working to send money to his family back home in Mexico.

If you can help make an arrest, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS).

