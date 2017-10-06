Man carjacked at gunpoint, car found burned outside store

The family of a New Orleans firefighter killed outside a Memphis club is offering an $11,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer of their loved one.More >>
Students from across the Mid-South spent Friday touring local manufacturing companies.More >>
The first ever Mempho Music Festival is underway at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
A person drove to a Southaven fast food restaurant after being shot.More >>
A Memphis man was carjacked at gunpoint outside of his own home, and his car was later found destroyed. Now, his family thinks he was targeted because of his race.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
