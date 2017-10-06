Suspect caught on camera stealing from victim of multiple burglaries

A homeowner is hoping surveillance video will help catch a bold thief.

Memphis police are looking for a man seen in surveillance video walking off with a weed eater from a home in the 800 Block of Goodwyn Street.

The home has both surveillance videos and a sign that reads “Security cameras in use,” but that didn’t stop the bold thief from waltzing up the driveway and walking away with items that were not his.

"They stole my weed eater for the yard. My nail gun for work," says homeowner Freddis Castillo.

Castillo says he's been dealing with property crime for the past year.

Every couple of months, he says he notices something comes up missing. This time it was a weed eater, but last time it was his electric generator.

“They stole my electric generator that's about $500 or $600, they opened my car stole my paperwork," says Castillo.

The time before that, he lost expensive tools and someone even dug up his Japanese maple tree in the middle of the night.

In less than a year, he has been forced to cough up quite a bit of cash to replace the items. He says he lost about $2,000 in property so far.

But now, with surveillance video, Memphis Police and Castillo are hoping to catch the person responsible for the latest theft.

Castillo doesn’t recognize the suspect but hopes you will.

He said that his neighbors have also been dealing with property crimes recently.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to call the police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.