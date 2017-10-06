Lake Cormorant senior remembered at football game - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lake Cormorant senior remembered at football game

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
LAKE CORMORANT, MS (WMC) -

A DeSoto County student who passed away last weekend was remembered during Friday night’s football game against West Point.

The 34-yard lines were marked on Gator Field at Lake Cormorant High School to honor Jaquarius Harper, who was number 34.

Harper, a senior, died in an accidental shooting Saturday morning.

Deputies say Harper and his friends were playing with a gun when it fired.

Students also held up a sign that paid tribute to Harper.

