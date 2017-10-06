Lake Cormorant senior remembered at football game

A DeSoto County student who passed away last weekend was remembered during Friday night’s football game against West Point.

The 34-yard lines were marked on Gator Field at Lake Cormorant High School to honor Jaquarius Harper, who was number 34.

Harper, a senior, died in an accidental shooting Saturday morning.

Deputies say Harper and his friends were playing with a gun when it fired.

Special night as we take on West Point as each 34 yard line has been marked in remembrance of Jaquarius "Tootie" Harper.. #GatorStrong #34 pic.twitter.com/0tnOpa8YBT — Gator Football (@GatorFootballLC) October 6, 2017

Students also held up a sign that paid tribute to Harper.

