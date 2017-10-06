MPD detective demoted after tipping off family of rape suspect

Two infants and one adult were injured in an apartment fire in South Memphis on Friday afternoon, but the quick actions of neighbors and first responders helped make sure everybody survived.More >>
Two infants and one adult were injured in an apartment fire in South Memphis on Friday afternoon, but the quick actions of neighbors and first responders helped make sure everybody survived.More >>
The first ever Mempho Music Festival is underway at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
The first ever Mempho Music Festival is underway at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
The Memphis Police Department is taking swift action against a detective they say leaked information to the family of a man suspected of rape.More >>
The Memphis Police Department is taking swift action against a detective they say leaked information to the family of a man suspected of rape.More >>
The latest information and track on Tropical Storm Nate and the potential impacts on the Mid-SouthMore >>
The latest information and track on Tropical Storm Nate and the potential impacts on the Mid-SouthMore >>
A DeSoto County student who passed away last weekend was remembered during Friday night’s football game against West Point.More >>
A DeSoto County student who passed away last weekend was remembered during Friday night’s football game against West Point.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.More >>
Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.More >>