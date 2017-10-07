6-month-old boy found safe

A 6-month-old boy from Corinth, Mississippi was found safe after going missing around 8 p.m. Friday.

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for Zayden Joyner who was last seen with Pricilla Parmley-Joyner at the Oakdale Trailer Park on Fulton Drive.

Police said the two were traveling in an older model white Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday the Mississippi Department of Public Safety canceled the alert.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.