MBI searching for missing 6-month-old boy

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 6-month-old boy from Corinth, Mississippi.

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for Zayden Joyner who was last seen with Pricilla Parmley-Joyner on Friday around 8 p.m. at the Oakdale Trailer Park on Fulton Drive.

Police said the two are traveling in an older model white Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Zayden is described as only wearing a diaper.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two should contact Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377.

