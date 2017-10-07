Study: Memphis poverty levels increased in 2016

A new study says the city of Memphis is the most impoverished American community with over a million people.

The numbers provided by the University of Memphis show the city with a nearly 27 percent poverty rate.

Child poverty is at almost 45 percent.

Even though poverty in the U.S. is decreasing in general, the numbers show poverty in Memphis has increased for almost all groups except for those over 65.

