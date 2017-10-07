Celebration of Life held for iconic Memphis wrestling commentator Lance Russell

Loved ones gathered to honor one of the most famous voices in Memphis' history.

Lance Russell, known as the voice of Memphis wrestling, passed away earlier this week at 91.

Russell's announcing career spanned five decades, and other Memphis legends credited Russell for shaping their success.

"I knew the day was coming, but still I didn't want it to happen," said WMC Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown.

Family members, friends, and fans came to say their final goodbyes to the icon Saturday.

"I have so many mixed emotions on this day," said wrestler and commentator Jerry Lawler.

Many struggled to come to terms with the great loss, but instead chose to remember the good times.

"We were friends for 53 years and never had a bad day between us," Brown said.

The pioneer of Mid-South wrestling was known for putting stars on the map, including Dave Brown.

"He was a great coach, he let me come along at my own speed, encouraging all the way and I just can't say enough good about him," Brown said.

The same goes for Lawler.

"Without Lance Russell, there would have been no Jerry "The King" Lawler," Lawler said.

Both credit their strong careers to Russell's kind and generous heart.

"Of course, you hate to see anybody that you loved, their life to come to an end, but when you think about it, it reminds me of one of my favorite movies of all time, what a wonderful life, and Lance truly had a wonderful life," Lawler said.

The ceremony was filled with people from different background and all walks of life, a testament to just how much Russell was loved and how Memphis would be so different without him.

