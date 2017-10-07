Single rescue pushes Memphis Animal Shelter to capacity

A single rescue effort has now pushed Memphis Animal Services to critical capacity.

MAS volunteers say all Memphians, whether you're a dog or a cat person, can pitch in to help in their time of need.

Twenty-four precious little faces uprooted from their home are now waiting for you.

“They're heartbroken they lost their daddy and now they're in a strange place for the first time,” said rescuer Dea Ibarra.

MAS took in the dogs after their owner passed away. They got the call Friday night and immediately sprang into action.

“It was a hoarding situation, older gentleman passed away, did not have a plan for his animals when he passed, which everybody should have,” Ibarra said.

Because of this, the shelter is now at max capacity and have called on local rescue groups for help, to prevent euthanization.

“We've been able to maintain an 80 percent save rate for 10 months now,” said Katie Pemberton with MAS. “In September we hit an all-time shelter high of 86 percent. Where we struggle is with adult dogs, it is a fight every day for us to make space in our adult dog kennels.”

These 24 dogs are also available for the public to adopt, too.

“These dogs are not very well socialized, a lot of them are really shy, so we want them to go into really experienced hands,” Pemberton said.

“We can walk you through everything, we can help you understand behavior, we can help you work through potty training, anything the animal may need,” Ibarra said.

Every life you save frees up a spot and saves another life as well.

“It’s is so important if you are thinking about adding a pet to your family, to please adopt, visit your local shelter, come see us,” Pemberton said.

There is a special at Memphis Animal Services right now – all dogs more than 30 pounds and cats have an adoption fee of just $31. That includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, a collar, leash, custom ID tag and heartworm test.

The 24 dogs from the hoarding case are $20.

For more details, visit their website here.

