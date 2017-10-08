Trump says Corker 'begged' him for endorsement; Corker responds

President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to blast Sen. Bob Corker.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Corker "begged" him for an endorsement for re-election in Tennessee.

"I said 'NO' and he dropped out," Trump tweeted. "I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!"

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Corker responded with the following tweet:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

This is not the first time Trump has used Twitter to go after Corker. In August, Trump tweeted: "Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not to run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!"

That tweet was in response to Corker saying in part: "The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. And we need him to be successful."

Corker announced on Sept. 26 that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

