Trump says Corker 'begged' him for endorsement; Corker responds - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

(Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) (Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Bob Corker speaks at the Germantown Rotary on Wednesday, Aug. 30 (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Bob Corker speaks at the Germantown Rotary on Wednesday, Aug. 30 (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to blast Sen. Bob Corker.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Corker "begged" him for an endorsement for re-election in Tennessee.

"I said 'NO' and he dropped out," Trump tweeted. "I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!"

Corker responded with the following tweet:

This is not the first time Trump has used Twitter to go after Corker. In August, Trump tweeted: "Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not to run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!"

That tweet was in response to Corker saying in part: "The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. And we need him to be successful."

Corker announced on Sept. 26 that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

